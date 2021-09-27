A league above the rest: Players, coaches vouch that Bay State Conference is the best in 2021

The 10-team BSC has four teams — Framingham (No. 3), Needham (No. 4), Newton North (No. 6), and Brookline (No. 9) — ranked inside the Top 10 of this week’s Globe poll. Weymouth and Wellesley, a pair of programs with strong pedigrees, are testy and Milton has surprised.

The 2021 edition may be the most formidable in a while.

Year in and year out, the Bay State Conference positions itself as a top boys’ soccer league in Eastern Massachusetts.

There are no easy matches, and coaches and players say the quality of competition is at an all-time high this fall.

“It’s the strongest the league has been in quite a long time,” said 12-year Newton North coach Roy Dow. “Every year is close and all the games are tough. You can go out and play any given day and get pushed around and tested because there is a lot of quality coaching. Every program has an identity in what they value and how they want to play.”

Nonconference matches can serve as a barometer and the BSC has excelled in interconference tilts during September.

Advertisement

The Bay State Conference has featured tight battles this season, including one between Framingham's Jack Carney (left) and Brookline's Max Luby. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Framingham, which didn’t play in the league during the abbreviated Fall I 2020 season, owns a 3-2 win over perennial Dual County League power Concord-Carlisle. Needham traveled to Danvers and defeated fifth-ranked St. John’s Prep, 1-0, on a tally from standout Mitchell Wilson.

North, which has outscored opponents 27-2 through seven matches, has wins over Lincoln-Sudbury, Waltham, and Andover on its nonconference résumé.

“There’s a mentality you have heading into Bay State Conference games and I think you see that going into nonleague games” Dow said. “When you’re going up against the good DCL teams, you have to be bought in and our teams have.”

Coaches say a major reason for the uptick in quality stems from players returning from club academy soccer to play for their high schools. Both Brookline and Newton North had integral pieces bump down from academy to ECNL in order to retain high school eligibility.

Advertisement

“I think what families and players are figuring out is the academy program is great for players going top-level Division 1 and professional,” said Needham coach Jimmy Odierna, who guided the Rockets to the Division 1 state final in 2019.

His Rockets have been bolstered by the addition of a midfielder who played academy soccer for two years.

“A lot of players are seeing that high school players can still play Division 2 and Division 3 soccer,” Odierna said. “They are realizing, ‘let me play with my buddies and for my school and have the night games in front of all our fans.’ ”

Newton North senior captain Will Rooney said he doesn’t notice a difference in skill from his club season to the Bay State Conference. Rooney, a four-year varsity stalwart who plays for the Boston Bolts, faces many of the same players during the spring club season.

He headlines a league filled with impact players, including Brookline midfielder and University of New Hampshire commit Isaac Heffess, Framingham’s Christian Martins, and Milton forward Jack Corson.

“The Bay State is by far the most competitive league in Massachusetts,” said Rooney, whose father was also a soccer standout for the Tigers, graduating in 1991. “Usually with high school, the players aren’t as skilled but that’s not the case in the Bay State. The games are super intense and they can always go either way. It’s totally elevated every single part of my game.”

Advertisement

Newton North coach Roy Dow believes Bay State Conference boys' soccer is 'the strongest the league has been in quite a long time.' Jim Davis/Globe Staff

While Framingham, Needham, Newton North, and Brookline stand atop the league now, the margin for error is so little because of the depth of teams.

Brookline tied Weymouth on Thursday, and Needham needed a late goal to avoid an upset by Walpole the week before.

For a Wellesley program that won the Division 1 state title in 2018, this year’s BSC serves as a learning experience for an inexperienced group with potential. Third-year coach Chris DiCecca believes the gauntlet of a schedule will only make his team stronger in the long run.

“It’s humbling,” DiCecca said. “When you get put in the starlight of it all, night games, first home game against Brookline, the whole atmosphere changes. It’s an eye-opener to see this is the quality we’re going to be facing day in and day out.”

Come state tournament time, coaches and players believe the rigors of the BSC will be an asset.

“We want to be challenged all the time and know what our best looks like for the postseason,” Odierna said.

Sixth-ranked Newton North is one of four Bay State Conference teams in the top 10 in this week's Globe rankings. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Corner kicks

▪ After finishing last year’s abbreviated fall season with a 7-4-2 record and graduating three star defenders, Mansfield entered the 2021 season looking to solidify its defense, which coach Stephen Sheridan said “for years has been the strong point of our team.”

“I only had one guy coming back from my defense, Michael Caridi, and the rest of it was going to be makeshift,” Sheridan said. “I wasn’t sure how good our defense would be.”

Advertisement

The No. 20 Hornets (4-0-2) now find themselves undefeated and haven’t conceded a goal six games into the season, thanks to a combination of stellar defending and goalkeeping.

Stalwart senior keeper Jack Lansbury-Casey, who hasn’t allowed a goal in any of the nine games he has started in his Mansfield career, has led the charge with six shutouts. Sheridan said the 6-foot-2-inch senior’s hand-eye coordination and ability to cut down angles from basketball, his main sport, translate to his success in net.

Senior captain Dylan Buchanan, a three-year forward who holds Mansfield’s freshman scoring record, requested to transition to defense this season to help the back line.

“He’s taken to the role and he’s been great, solidifying the defense,” Sheridan said.

Sheridan believes that Mansfield can win the Hockomock League if his defense and goaltending maintain their form.

“There’s no way we can lose if we don’t give up a goal,” Sheridan said.

▪ Fifteen of the Globe’s Top 20 teams remain undefeated entering the fourth week of the season. No. 14 Plymouth North and No. 18 Newburyport boast the most wins with 7-0 records. No. 6 Newton North, No. 8 Hingham, No. 11 Masconomet, No. 13 Norwell, and No. 19 Millis have six wins each, with some teams also recording draws in the mix.

Games to Watch

Tuesday, No. 6 Newton North at No. 4 Needham, 7 p.m. — The top teams in the Carey and Herget Divisions, respectively, clash in a heavyweight Bay State Conference match.

Advertisement

Tuesday, No. 5 St. John’s Prep at No. 12 BC High, 5:45 p.m. — St. John’s Prep’s stingy defense has conceded only two goals this season. Will BC High find a way past senior goalkeeper Joey Waterman?

Thursday, No. 7 Lexington at No. 17 Reading, 4 p.m. — Reading faces its first Globe Top 20 opponent of the season in a Middlesex League matchup.

Friday, No. 11 Masconomet at No. 10 Beverly, 4 p.m. — The Northeastern Conference’s top teams battle it out for the second time in five days.

Friday, No. 8 Hingham at No. 14 Plymouth North, 4 p.m. — Both undefeated Patriot League Keenan Division foes boast red-hot offenses and strong defenses. Hingham has scored 28 goals and allowed one, and Plymouth North has recorded 22 goals and conceded three.