NFL Week 3: Rams and Chargers have Los Angeles on top of the league

The sun shining down on the Rams and Chargers is where we begin the Week 3 review:

That certainly has been the case for the two NFL teams from Los Angeles this season. The Rams are 3-0, the Chargers are 2-1, and both teams are flying high after important, gutsy wins Sunday. After going 20 years without an NFL team, LA has two of the best in 2021.

Southern California is a place where, according to popular music from the 20th century, it never rains, and the sun always shines.

▪ It’s not just that Matthew Stafford seems to be the difference-maker for the Rams after replacing Jared Goff this offseason. Stafford was near-perfect again Sunday, throwing for 343 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-24 win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in what could have been an NFC Championship preview.

It’s that the Rams are playing flawless football right now. In Sunday’s win, they didn’t commit a turnover, made all six of their kicks, sacked Brady three times, went 10 for 15 on third down, landed all three punts inside the 20, and shredded a good defense with scores on six straight possessions.

“That’s a football team that’s playing as well as anybody,” said Rams coach Sean McVay, who improved to 40-0 when leading at halftime.

Stafford has been as good as promised thus far. He’s second in the NFL with a 129.8 passer rating, with nine touchdowns, only one interception, and 314 passing yards per game. He has done a masterful job of running McVay’s offense, throwing three touchdown passes of at least 50 yards already.

With a defense led by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, and Stafford taking the offense to another level, the Rams look like the best team in the NFL.

▪ And their co-tenants at SoFi Stadium also are on the rise. The Chargers improved to 2-1 under first-year coach Brandon Staley with an impressive 30-24 road win at Kansas City.

Justin Herbert proved his bona fides again by outdueling Patrick Mahomes with 281 passing yards and four touchdowns. Herbert put the Chargers on his back in the fourth quarter, leading three long drives to score 17 points and throw the winning touchdown with just 32 seconds left.

But Staley, who coordinated the NFL’s No. 1 defense last year with the Rams, has his Chargers playing impressive defense, as well. While Mahomes threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, the Chargers also picked him off twice and limited the Chiefs to just three plays longer than 20 yards.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert managed to fend off the Chiefs for a last-minute win. Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Chiefs’ three touchdown drives were all 10-plus plays, and it was just the third time in Mahomes’s career that he was held under 6 yards per attempt.

The Chargers have always had a lot of talent, and now it seems to be coming together under Staley.

“We’re not here to participate,” Staley told his team in the locker room. “We’re here to win.”

▪ The two West divisions continue to reign supreme, with a combined record of 18-6. The Raiders and Broncos improved to 3-0, the Chargers moved to 2-1, and the Chiefs, of all teams, sit in last place at 1-2. The Chiefs’ six giveaways are fourth-most in the NFL, and Mahomes has now thrown three interceptions in his last two September games, after throwing none in his first 11.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals and Rams improved to 3-0, the 49ers dropped to 2-1 after a tough loss to the Packers, and the Seahawks sit in last place at 1-2 following a disappointing loss to the Vikings. That division is going to be a rock fight.

▪ The AFC East is turning into the Denny Green Division: They are who we thought they were, as the standings reflect how most observers expected the division to shake out.

The Bills have shrugged off a disappointing season-opening loss to the Steelers to roll out blowout wins over the Dolphins and Washington. The Dolphins and Patriots both sit at 1-2 thanks to punchless offenses. And the Jets are the worst team in football at 0-3.

▪ Sunday was a wild one, with five games decided in the final minute. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker set an NFL record by making a 66-yard field goal at the buzzer to give his team a 19-17 win over the Lions. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo hit a 40-yard field goal at the gun to give Atlanta a 17-14 win over the Giants. Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett sent his game into overtime with two seconds left in regulation, but Raiders kicker Daniel Carson won it in OT. Herbert led the Chargers to victory with 32 seconds left, and Mason Crosby nailed a 51-yard field goal at the buzzer to lead the Packers over the 49ers.

Baltimore's Justin Tucker launches his NFL-record 66-yard field goal to beat the Lions. Tony Ding/Associated Press

▪ The Browns sacked Justin Fields nine times and held the Bears to just 47 net yards in their 26-6 win. It marked the first time since 2004 and just the ninth time since the 1970 merger that a team was held under 50 net yards. Bears coach Matt Nagy had better get more out of Fields in a hurry, or he may find himself out of a job.

▪ Ben Roethlisberger took a pay cut to come back for one more season with the Steelers, but he looks cooked. He ranks 30th in passer rating (79.0) after throwing two more interceptions in a 24-10 loss to the Bengals.

It would be foolish to count out the 1-2 Steelers this early, but the offense has scored only four touchdowns in three games, and Roethlisberger can’t push the ball downfield.

▪ Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the latest player to prove that the preseason doesn’t mean a whole lot. Chase had a frustrating preseason in which he couldn’t stop dropping the ball. But he already has 220 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the 10th player since 1970 to score a TD in the first three games of his career.

Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase snags a touchdown catch in front of Steelers cornerback Joe Haden. Don Wright/Associated Press

▪ A couple of former Patriots coaches need to study their fourth-down charts a little harder.

Giants coach Joe Judge punted from the Falcons’ 39-yard line on fourth and 4 in the third quarter, in a game his team eventually lost by 3 points. And Dolphins coach Brian Flores opted for a 50-yard field goal attempt in overtime instead of going for it on fourth and 2 from the 32, a decision that decreased the Dolphins’ chances of winning by 8.6 percent, per EdjSports.

▪ The league office needs to: explain why Packers receiver Davante Adams wasn’t checked for a concussion after taking a brutal hit to the head late in the fourth quarter; admit that officials missed a delay-of-game penalty on the Ravens that could have moved them out of range for Tucker’s game-winning field goal; and tell officials to back off on defensive pass interference calls.

Rankings rookie QBs

1. Mac Jones, Patriots: Threw his first three career interceptions, but has taken a beating and is showing impressive toughness.

2. Trey Lance, 49ers: He’s the only other rookie not hurting his team. Lance’s line Sunday night: 1 carry, 1 yard, 1 touchdown.

3. Davis Mills, Texans: Didn’t embarrass himself Thursday night against the Panthers, finishing with 168 passing yards and a touchdown.

4. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: Threw for 219 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, and ranks 33rd in passer rating (60.3).

5. Zach Wilson, Jets: Tied with Lawrence for the lead league with seven interceptions, and the Jets’ 20 points this season are the fewest in the NFL.

It was another rough day for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

6. Justin Fields, Bears: Passed for 68 yards. Sacked for 67 yards. For a grand total of 1 net passing yard. One.

Have not appeared yet: Kyle Trask, Buccaneers, and Kellen Mond, Vikings.

Tracking former Patriots

▪ Bucs QB Tom Brady: Sunday was just the second time in his career that he threw for 400 yards with no interceptions and lost (Super Bowl LII against the Eagles).

▪ Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski: Had four catches for 55 yards with no touchdowns, and suffered a rib injury that knocked him out of the game temporarily.

▪ Rams RB Sony Michel: Had 20 carries for 67 yards, and for the season has 115 yards (3.7 average) and no touchdowns.

▪ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Led the 49ers down the field for the go-ahead touchdown with 43 seconds left, but still left too much time for Aaron Rodgers.

▪ Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett: Threw for just 215 yards in overtime loss to the Raiders, but had a gutsy touchdown run in the final seconds of regulation.

Stats of the Week

▪ Tucker has made 50 consecutive field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime.

▪ Jaguars kick returner Jamal Agnew had the third 109-yard touchdown in NFL history, joining Antonio Cromartie and Cordarrelle Patterson. Agnew, who had a 102-yard kickoff return last week, also became just the ninth player in NFL history with two 100-yard touchdowns in a season.

Jacksonville's Jamal Agnew is off to the races, taking back a missed field goal attempt for a 109-yard touchdown. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

▪ AFC East teams are 1-5 at home. Buffalo has the only win, over Washington.

▪ The Jets have lost 35 times by double digits since the start of the 2016 season, three more than any other team.

▪ Rams receiver DeSean Jackson’s 75-yard touchdown catch was the ninth of his career at 75-plus yards, tying him with Lance Alworth for the most in NFL history.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.