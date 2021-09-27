Patriots running back James White out indefinitely, report says

A subluxation is considered to be a partial dislocation. Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick also suffered a hip subluxation, in Week 1. Fitzpatrick is electing to rehab instead of having surgery and is expected to miss eight weeks.

Patriots running back James White will be out indefinitely after suffering a subluxation of the hip, NFL Network reported Monday .

Early in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Saints, White had to be carted off the field after going down on a 6-yard rush. He was immediately ruled out of the game.

Brandon Bolden finished with the most playing time among New England’s running backs. He was on the field for 33 offensive snaps, Damien Harris for 22, and J.J. Taylor for 10. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson was inactive.

The unit did not have much success, totaling just 49 rushing yards.

In Weeks 1 and 2, Bolden logged just two offensive snaps.

Harris has had his snap count drop each week since he fumbled at the end of the season opener. In Week 1, Harris was on the field for 53 percent of New England’s offensive snaps and garnered the lion’s share of the carries. He was on the field for 42 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 2, and 31 percent in Week 3.

Asked about utilizing the 31-year-old Bolden more, Belichick referenced his experience and his ability in pass protection.

“Brandon has by far the most experience of that group,” Belichick said. “I thought he did a good job of handling it. That’s been a role that he’s had in the past, and, fortunately, we haven’t needed him to do that very often, but when he has, he’s done a pretty good job, and I thought he did a decent job for us yesterday.

“Being thrown into that situation, he handled a lot of blitz responsibilities and patterns, formation, so forth. Ended up being a passing game most of the second half, so I thought he handled it pretty well, but we’ll see going forward.”

If the Patriots place White on injured reserve, as expected, he will miss at least three weeks. He can be activated to the 53-man roster after three weeks.

