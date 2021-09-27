Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry could be activated for Sunday’s game

“It’s a possibility,” Belichick said Monday morning. “It’s definitely a possibility. We’ll see where he is today, but he’s making progress. We’ll probably make that decision in the next 48 hours.”

Could Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry be activated for Week 4?

Harry suffered an upper-body injury in New England’s second preseason game and has not practiced since. Once the team finalized its 53-man roster, he was placed on injured reserve.

This week marks the first week Harry is eligible to return. The Patriots also have Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Jakobi Meyers at receiver.

