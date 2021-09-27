Tom Brady threatening his father for making headlines with Belichick comments? Only kidding.

“So furthermore, should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Tom Jr. reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will.”

“I’ve actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say. And it’s really all that I have to say on the subject,” Brady said Monday on the “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray . “Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO, who should know better at this point in his life, doesn’t necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

The quarterback was referring to the statements in which Brady Sr. said Patriots coach Bill Belichick “wanted [Brady] out” following the 2019 season. Brady Sr. followed that by saying his son was vindicated after Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run last season.

The quarterback did say he was pleased he had the support of his father.

“I do want to say one thing about my dad,” Brady added. “I have the greatest dad in the world. He’s the most loving, caring, honest man in the world. Without him, there’s no way I’d be in the position that I’m in. He’s there to support me, win or lose. He’s been on the field coming off year in, year out. [He’s] my biggest supporter. I’m really his only son, so it’ll be really cool for my family to share these moments.

“And there’s not too many more of them. That’s the reality. There’s not many more. I expect to play longer, but sports has brought our family together in amazing ways.”

Brady had nice things to say about Belichick.

“Twenty years of being there, and obviously he’s a great mentor for me,” Brady said. “Yes, there’s definitely great lessons I’ve learned from him and he’s a great football coach and he does a great job for his team. Any player, I would just hope that their coach gives them everything they’ve got. I’m sure every coach wants every player to give them everything they’ve got. I think that’s what makes a great relationship.”

Gray asked Brady what sort of reception he anticipates from New England fans on Sunday.

“I think they’re there to root for their team,” he said. “Their team is the Patriots. I certainly have had a lot of people cheer for me over the years. I’ll have a lot of family there and I have a lot of friends who want to go to the game. They’ve asked me about tickets for six months. So there will be a lot of excitement from them in the stands. But I think the home crowd at Gillette is a great crowd and I think they’re going to cheer for their team, as I would expect them to.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.