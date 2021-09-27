X-rays on Rob Gronkowski’s ribs reportedly negative, clearing the way for him to face Patriots

The X-rays on tight end Rob Gronkowski’s ribs were negative, which clears the way for the former Patriot to face his old team Sunday in Foxborough, according to ESPN.

Gronkowski sustained the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was hit hard across the middle on a 6-yard reception and left the field briefly. He returned to the game and had four catches for 55 yards in the 34-24 defeat.