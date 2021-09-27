Yaroslav Merkulov earns medalist honors at US Mid-Amateur, Hayes Brown advances to match play with dramatic eagle hole-out

The Round of 64 got underway at the US Mid-Amateur Championship on Nantucket at Sankaty Head Golf Club, with Yaroslav Merkulov’s championship record 9-under performance from Sunday holding up as stroke play completed.
Canadian Garrett Rank, an NHL referee, posted a 7-under 133 to earn the No. 2 seed for the Round of 64, while Maine’s Harvin Groft took the third seed with the same score.
The field was trimmed to 64 with a 13-for-7 playoff, and North Carolina’s Hayes Brown locked up the final spot in dramatic fashion; Brown’s wedge shot from 96 yards spun out of the hole and back in to make eagle on the 411-yard 15th hole, giving Brown the No. 64 seed and matchup with top-seeded Merkulov. Merkulov led that matchup through seven holes when play was suspended for the day.
Three Round-of-64 matches concluded on Monday. No. 17 Richard “Skip” Berkmeyer, of St. Louis, Mo., No. 33 Sam Straka, of Valdosta, Ga., and No. 49 Josh Nichols, of Morrisville, N.C. each earned victories to move on to the Round of 32. Nichols was the runner-up in this championship in 2017.
Extensive fog delays have hit the championship, leading to a revised schedule that will see a winner crowned on Friday instead of the originally-planned Thursday finale.