Yaroslav Merkulov earns medalist honors at US Mid-Amateur, Hayes Brown advances to match play with dramatic eagle hole-out

The Round of 64 got underway at the US Mid-Amateur Championship on Nantucket at Sankaty Head Golf Club, with Yaroslav Merkulov’s championship record 9-under performance from Sunday holding up as stroke play completed.

Canadian Garrett Rank, an NHL referee, posted a 7-under 133 to earn the No. 2 seed for the Round of 64, while Maine’s Harvin Groft took the third seed with the same score.

The field was trimmed to 64 with a 13-for-7 playoff, and North Carolina’s Hayes Brown locked up the final spot in dramatic fashion; Brown’s wedge shot from 96 yards spun out of the hole and back in to make eagle on the 411-yard 15th hole, giving Brown the No. 64 seed and matchup with top-seeded Merkulov. Merkulov led that matchup through seven holes when play was suspended for the day.