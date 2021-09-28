HBO Max’s ‘The Other Two’ is snarky satire at its best

“The Other Two” follows siblings Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) as they try to come up in the entertainment industry, she as a manager, he as an actor. Gallingly, their younger brother Chase (Case Walker) has become a pop star, and in season 2, their mother, Pat (Molly Shannon), has become a beloved daytime talk show host. The siblings are surrounded by success, while they struggle, bitterly and snarkily.

Did you watch season two of “The Other Two,” which recently finished? The HBO Max satire is a treat, especially if you like shows that skewer not just fame but the hunger for fame — like “The Comeback,” “Girls5eva,” “30 Rock,” “BoJack Horseman,” and “Action,” to name only a few.

The first season was strong, but season two is even better, with sharper episodes and juicy twists. Pat’s storyline was particularly amusing, as the business chews her up because she’s so nice. She doesn’t know how to say “no,” and her exhaustion causes her to start napping while standing up with her eyes open. That habit doesn’t end well. It’s yet another role — along with her turn in “The White Lotus” as Shane’s horrible mother — that Shannon knocks out of the park.

In one episode, Pat features a conservative father and his gay son on her show, to talk about the son’s coming out. Later, Cary spots them around town and, well, let’s just say that they’re not father and son. In other episodes, Cary secretly earns money by making Cameo videos, Chase gets baptized at a celebrity church, Cary dates an actor who’s trying to make the media think he’s gay so he’ll get more press, and, in one of my favorite bits, Brooke and Chase go to the exclusive unveiling of a new Hadid sibling. Before her reveal, the latest Hadid stands hidden under a sheet throughout the party, waiting, like Cary and Brooke, for her big moment.

