Parent company of Citizens names new Mass. president

The parent company of Citizens Bank has named a new Massachusetts president: Lisa Murray will take over for Jerry Sargent in the role at Citizens Financial Group. Murray will still report to Sargent, who will oversee New England and upstate New York as the bank’s Northeast regional executive. Murray, a 24-year veteran at Citizens, will continue to be based out of the bank’s 28 State St. office in Boston. She will become the public face of the bank in Massachusetts in terms of meeting with government officials, business leaders and nonprofits. She will also continue her current job, which involves overseeing five commercial bankers who advise nonprofits and professional service clients. The Lexington resident is also a board member at the Pine Street Inn and is a member of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable. — JON CHESTO

PHARMACEUTICALS

Acceleron in talks to be acquired

Cambridge drug maker Acceleron Pharma Inc. is in advanced discussions to be acquired by a large pharmaceutical company for about $180 a share in cash, according to people familiar with the matter. The identity of the potential buyer couldn’t be immediately learned. Several global drugmakers, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., which owns 11.5 percent of Acceleron’s stock, are seen as obvious potential suitors, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private. Acceleron’s stock has risen sharply over the past 10 days, surging from $130-a-share in mid-September to close at $178.86 on Monday. A final decision on a sale hasn’t been reached and Acceleron, could still remain a standalone company. A representative for Acceleron didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Acceleron develops protein therapies to treat certain types of cancer and rare diseases. The company has a pulmonary arterial hypertension drug called Sotatercept in late-stage development. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Small businesses are buoyant

US small-business owners are the most optimistic they’ve been about prospects for their own firms since before the start of the pandemic, a PNC Financial Services Group Inc. survey found. Of those surveyed, 56 percent said they are upbeat about their company’s trajectory, according to results released Monday by PNC, the nation’s second-largest regional bank by assets. That’s the highest level since 2018 and the second-highest in the history of the survey going back to 2006. The level of pessimism dipped to an all-time low of 2 percent. More than a third of respondents were positive about the outlook of the national economy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Polestar to go public

Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation. The automaker founded four years ago by Sweden’s Volvo and its Chinese owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will combine with special purpose acquisition company Gores Guggenheim Inc., according to a statement. Roughly $1.05 billion of proceeds will help Polestar bring three new models to market within the next three years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAMBLING

Blackstone to sell Cosmopolitan casino in Las Vegas

Blackstone has reached a deal to sell the Cosmopolitan casino and hotel on the Las Vegas Strip for $5.65 billion. The deal will separate the property from the operations of the hotel, according to a statement Monday. The Cosmopolitan, which opened in 2010, ran into financial trouble during its construction in the midst of the Great Recession. Owner Deutsche Bank, which built the property for $3.9 billion, sold it to Blackstone in 2014 for $1.73 billion. The asset manager spent $500 million on upgrades, it said the statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Startup takes on Southwest in Texas

A tiny startup is expanding its semiprivate flight services in Texas, an incursion on the home turf of industry behemoth Southwest Airlines that targets business travelers in three of the state’s largest cities. JSX began service to Austin from Dallas Love Field on Monday while doubling its Houston service to four daily flights. The carrier boards at the same areas as private-jet operators, bypassing congested main terminals and time-consuming security queues. Its Texas fares begin at $129 each way and rise based on demand, but typically remain under $400. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Great-great granddaughter of Henry Ford gets a new role

A member of a new generation of Ford family members is taking on another leadership role at the automaker. Alexandra Ford English, the daughter of Ford executive chairman Bill Ford, was named global brand merchandising director forthe Dearborn, Mich., company on Monday. English, 33, who already serves on the company’s board of directors, will push for growth in sales of Ford brand merchandise. English said Monday that there are passionate Ford fans around the world, and the company wants to offer them merchandise and accessories. The appointment likely is another step toward ushering in the next generation of company leaders from the Ford family. Bill Ford is 64 and is getting closer to retirement age. English was elected to Ford’s board in May along with Henry Ford III, the son of Edsel Ford, who retired earlier this year after 33 years as a director. Both of the younger Fords are great-great-grandchildren of company founder Henry Ford. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKING

Wells Fargo to pay $37m to settle case over foreign exchange charges

Wells Fargo agreed to pay $37 million to settle US claims that it overcharged almost 800 commercial customers that used its foreign exchange services, the latest in a series of scandals at the bank. Wells Fargo ultimately reaped tens of millions of dollars in foreign exchange revenue by defrauding the customers, many of them small or medium-size businesses and banks, from 2010 through 2017, according to a complaint and settlement agreement filed by the Justice Department in federal court in New York on Monday. The settlement of the lawsuit, which refers to a ‘’brazen and wide-ranging fraud,’’ marks the most recent event in a half-decade-long saga for the firm. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOLLYWOOD

Two big agencies join forces

Creative Artists Agency agreed to buy competitor ICM Partners, uniting two of Hollywood’s four biggest agencies in a mega-deal that will create the largest home for talent in the entertainment business. With the accord, CAA will add ICM’s deep roster of TV writers and producers to a client list that already includes many of the biggest movie stars, musicians, and athletes. Their roster of big-name talent ranges from super-producer Shonda Rhimes and Bill Lawrence, co-creator of ‘’Ted Lasso,’’ to Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Chris Paul. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

It will take longer to save for that house

Would-be homebuyers in the United States will have to save up for an extra year before taking the plunge, thanks to pandemic-era price gains. For the typical American, it would take eight years of stashing away 10 percent of monthly income to build up enough for a 20 percent down payment — up from seven years before COVID-19 ignited a homebuying frenzy, according to a study by Tomo, a real estate startup. — BLOOMBERG NEWS