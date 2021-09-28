Pop-up retail shops in Seaport will partner with Boston tech unicorn Klaviyo

The partnership, called Klaviyo @ The Current, will provide seven companies with retail space adjacent to the Seaport Common to show their wares. In addition, the brands will be given access to Klaviyo’s customer data and marketing automation software to assist their operations.

For the past three years, Boston’s Seaport district has featured a rotating set of local retail businesses in a pop-up village at the Seaport Common, allowing emerging retailers to be discovered by the city’s residents and tourists. The newest crop will now get support from Klaviyo, a Boston-based marketing technology company, in a bid to bolster support for local entrepreneurs, officials from WS Development and Klaviyo announced on Tuesday.

Klaviyo — which is valued around $9.7 billion, according to PitchBook, making it one of the biggest startups in Boston — helps businesses do their own marketing without forfeiting customer data to third-party services. It also provides messaging services and analytical tools to understand consumer behavior. WS Development, meanwhile, has prominent Boston properties in its portfolio, including in the Seaport.

To further grow the businesses, Klaviyo and WS Development will also launch a grant competition giving businesses a chance to win $25,000, and an opportunity to be part of the pop-up retail village next year.

“It’s a match made in heaven,” Carina Donoso, the senior director of retail experience and incubation at WS Development, said in a statement. “Klaviyo is powering the digital side of businesses, and WS is powering the physical.”

The showcase will start October 1 and run through the middle of January, company officials said. Of the seven businesses in the partnership, five are local and female-owned businesses, and two are Black-owned enterprises, WS added.

The retail brands featured include 7uice, a clothing company created by Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown. 7uice sells comfort wear, including hats, hoodies, tee-shirts, and shorts, company officials said.

Aloe Attiva, an Italian waterless skincare company co-founded by Marco Vernazza, will also maintain a presence. The company sells beauty products which use Aloe Vera that is extracted through the company’s proprietary technology.

The clothing company BROdenim will also be featured. Created by Boston native Laura Brodigan five years ago, the company sells denim jackets, sweatshirts, and accessories. It also maintains a location on Nantucket.

Injeanius, a Boston clothing boutique, is part of the group. The company, started in 2005 by Alison Barnard O’Brien, sells premium jeans, tops, and accessories. It currently operates at The Current.

Massachusetts-based Maison Nou, which makes luxury pajamas, will open its first brick and mortar store as part of the partnership.

Studs, an experimental ear piercing and earring business, will also have a pop-up installation. Piercings are by appointment only, and can be made through the company’s website at studs.com.

The wig company Waeve, started by Mary Imevbore, Susana Hawken, and Tiiso McGinty, will also be featured. The company offers ready-to-wear synthetic wigs geared towards empowering Black women. Two percent of Waeve’s revenues will go to Black Girls Code, a non-profit organization that provides technology education for Black women.

The shops will be open to patrons seven days a week. (From Monday to Saturday, stores will be open from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday’s store hours will be from 12 pm to 6 pm.) A concert celebrating this season’s stores will be on October 29th at 6 pm in the Seaport district, featuring a live performance by Berklee College of Music student Chris Peters.

Pranshu Verma can be reached at pranshu.verma@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pranshuverma_.