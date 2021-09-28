Tishman buys another slice of Gillette parking lots in Fort Point

Tishman closed Tuesday on the $80 million purchase of 232 A Street, a 2.4-acre plot that P&G put up for sale last year. Plans for the site were not immediately available, but marketing brochures suggested it could hold up to 500,000 square feet of lab space. Tishman and its partners are already at work on a 266,000-square-foot life science building, fully leased to CRISPR Therapeutics, just up the street at 105 W 1st Street.

Procter & Gamble has sold off yet another slice of the parking lots at Gillette’s World Shaving Headquarters, this time to New York-based heavyweight developer Tishman Speyer.

Advertisement

Neither Tishman nor P&G immediately returned messages late Tuesday afternoon, but the sale was documented in a deed filed in Suffolk County. Documents filed with the deed also require Tishman not to build anything that would interfere with manufacturing operations at Gillette’s World Shaving Headquarters next door, and to honor the 2007 100 Acres plan which calls for a mix of residential, office, and open space in the area.

For decades, even as neighboring Fort Point bloomed, Gillette and then Procter & Gamble held on to the parking lots and other little-used real estate around its South Boston headquarters. But in recent years the company has been selling them off in chunks, including flipping two little-used buildings on Necco Court to become GE’s world headquarters, and in 2019 selling 6.5 acres of A Street parking lots to Related Beal, which is currently planning more than 1 million square feet of housing and life science-oriented office space there.

The area, roughly from the Summer Street Bridge to the Broadway Red Line station, has become a hotbed of life science and office development in recent years, with several large projects in the works. The ones that line Fort Point Channel, as this would, have also been asked to help fortify the low-lying area against future sea level rise.

Advertisement

Any development plans for the site will need to be filed with the Boston Planning & Development Agency and undergo city review.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.