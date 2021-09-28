King Arthur rolls out pancake mixes, just in time for fall

The trusted brand King Arthur Baking Company continuously introduces new products. Among the latest offerings rolling out this fall are pancake mixes in resealable pouches with just-add-water recipes that produce tender, fluffy stacks ($4.95 to $6.95). One, Gluten Free Protein, is enriched with plant-based protein and fiber. Another, the Buttermilk, is made with real buttermilk, and a keto-friendly Carb-Conscious has only 4 grams of net carbs per serving. The Confetti Pancake Mix is scattered with fun, colorful rainbow sprinkles kids will love, and has no artificial ingredients and 5 grams of sugar. Another new item is not a pancake mix, but Organic Masa Harina flour, which differs from cornmeal or corn flour ($6.95 for 2 pounds). To make the masa harina, the Vermont company uses organic white corn and the traditional, time-consuming nixtamalization process, where dried corn kernels are steeped and cooked in mineral limewater, hulled and ground. The flour might inspire you to make puffy tortillas, empanadas, coricos (Mexican cookies), or cornbread, waffles, and more. King Arthur’s website is a good source for recipes. The products are available at selected Big Y, Wegmans, and Hannaford Supermarket locations, or go to shop.kingarthurbaking.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND