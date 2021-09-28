Recipe: Crunchy, golden, garlicky crumbs top these traditional tomatoes Provencal

Serves 4

In this classic dish, halved tomatoes are topped with fresh breadcrumbs and baked till the tops are golden. Use chunky breadcrumbs you make yourself in a food processor from a dinner roll, baguette, or sandwich bread. Panko or other dried breadcrumbs won't work here. Saute the breadcrumbs in olive oil before you press them onto the tomatoes so the finished crumbs will be very crunchy. Some recipes for this dish, which is made all over the south of France, instruct you to squeeze out the tomato seeds first, but the juicy orbs with the crispy crumbs is part of the charm.

Olive oil (for the dish and sprinkling) 2 tablespoons olive oil 1½ cups fresh white breadcrumbs (don't let them get too fine) Salt and pepper, to taste 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme or oregano 4 medium tomatoes, halved horizontally

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Lightly oil a 9-by-13-inch baking dish or another 12-to-13-inch dish.

2. In a nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat the 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and garlic. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the crumbs start to brown. Remove from the heat. Stir in all but 1 teaspoon of the thyme or oregano.

3. Arrange the tomatoes, cut sides up, in the baking dish. It's OK if they fit very tightly. Sprinkle the tops with olive oil and salt. Spoon the breadcrumbs onto the cut sides, mounding them and pressing them gently into the tomatoes.

4. Bake the tomatoes for 30 minutes, or until the breadcrumbs are golden on top and the tomatoes have softened. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon thyme or oregano and a little salt.

Sheryl Julian