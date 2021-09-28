Recipe: Make your own crispy croutons for this avocado Caprese salad

Serves 4

In this update on two classics, panzanella meets caprese salad, but with avocado. Your own crispy croutons add a lot to a panzanella-style salad, where the toasty bread is an important element. Make fresh croutons with torn bread, olive oil, and lots of garlic. For the vegetables, choose multi-colored cherry tomatoes and slice them both vertically and horizontally for the best eye-appeal. Whisk a basil vinaigrette, but add just the tomatoes. The avocado and mozzarella balls in the salad do need dressing, but you don't want the avocado to muddy the salad, or the bright white mozzarella to discolor. Set both on top of the tomatoes with the croutons and garnish with ample fresh basil. Hold onto all the good feelings of summer for a moment longer.

CROUTONS

2 slices sandwich bread, torn into small pieces 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1. Turn on the broiler. Set an oven rack 4 to 6 inches from the broiler element. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a bowl, toss the bread with the olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic. Transfer to the baking sheet.

3. Slide the baking sheet under the broiler and cook the croutons for 2 to 4 minutes, watching them carefully and turning often, or until they are golden and crunchy.

SALAD

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste 1 small shallot, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved 8 ounces small fresh mozzarella balls, drained and halved 1 ripe but firm avocado, seeded, skinned, and chopped ¾ cup fresh basil leaves (for garnish)

1. In a bowl, whisk together the vinegar, salt, pepper, shallot, and chopped basil. Gradually whisk in the olive oil until the dressing emulsifies. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

2. In another bowl, toss the tomatoes with all but 1 tablespoon of the vinaigrette.

3. Arrange the tomatoes on a large platter. Set the mozzarella, avocado, and basil on top with the croutons. Sprinkle with the remaining vinaigrette and a little salt and pepper.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick