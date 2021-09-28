Recipe: Warm eggplant spears on cool tomatoes and herby greens is a study in contrasts

Serves 4

This salad is a delicious study in contrasts: creamy warm eggplant on cool herbs and greens. Cut small eggplants lengthwise into quarters and rub them with cumin, coriander, ginger, and Maras pepper (pronounced ma-RASH), the deep-red Turkish pepper with a subtle lingering heat. You can also use Aleppo pepper, which is similar, or crushed red pepper. Roast the fat spears until they're golden brown and set them, still warm or maybe at room temperature, over herby greens, arugula, and tomatoes. Use whatever fresh herbs you can find. Regular basil and Thai basil are both mildly pungent; work your way up from there to spicy fresh cilantro, refreshing mint, and peppery flat-leaf parsley. When you roast eggplant at a high temperature, the outside turns a beautiful brown and the flesh becomes meltingly soft. The pieces need plenty of salt and olive oil to bring out their flavor, and a drizzle of honey is a surprise element that pairs well with the spices. Add chickpeas and a sprinkle of feta to make the salad filling enough for a light lunch, or serve it beside roast chicken. Now that the weather has cooled, you can reacquaint yourself with your oven.

EGGPLANT

Oil (for the baking sheet) 1 tablespoon coarsely crushed cumin seed or 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 tablespoon coarsely crushed coriander seed or 1 teaspoon ground coriander 1½ teaspoons ground ginger ½ teaspoon Maras pepper or Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper 2 small (7-to-8-inches long) eggplants (about 1 pound total) 2 tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed Salt, to taste 2 tablespoons honey

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Oil a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a small bowl, mix the cumin, coriander, ginger, and Maras pepper.

3. Cut off the eggplant stems; quarter the eggplant lengthwise. Place them on the baking sheet, cut sides up. Brush with the 2 tablespoons olive oil, using more if needed. Sprinkle the flesh with salt and rub the spice mixture into the quarters. Drizzle with honey.

4. Roast the eggplant for 18 to 20 minutes, or until they are golden and tender when pierced with a knife.

SALAD

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar Salt, to taste 3 tablespoons olive oil 4 handfuls baby arugula 2 cups loosely packed soft herb leaves, such as basil, flat-leaf parsley, cilantro, and mint 1 pound medium tomatoes (heirloom if possible), cut into 1-inch pieces or cherry tomatoes, halved 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained Olive oil (for brushing) 2 ounces feta, crumbled

1. In a large bowl that will hold all the ingredients, stir the vinegar and a pinch of salt together. Gradually whisk in the olive oil. Add the arugula, herbs, tomatoes, and chickpeas. Toss gently with the dressing.

2. Arrange the salad on a platter or on 4 individual plates. Just before serving, brush the eggplant with a little more olive oil, and place it, warm or at room temperature, on the greens. Sprinkle with feta.

Sally Pasley Vargas