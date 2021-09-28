American flag at Polish American Citizens Club vandalized in Dorchester

“This was a heart wrenching thing to see,” said Kacprzak, who has served as the club’s president for four years. “I didn’t think something like this would happen to a little tiny neighborhood — this small Polish community.”

The club’s president, Stasia Kacprzak, said Tuesday that security footage shows a vandal pulling down the pole before violently ripping the flag away just after 4 p.m.

Officials at the Polish American Citizens Club in Dorchester are stunned after a flag pole on which an American flag has flown for years was ripped down Saturday.

Boston police are investigating the incident, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman.

Advertisement

The flagpole stood in Pulaski Park, which is directly adjacent to the 82 Boston St. club. Kacprzak said she and other club members have worked for years to festoon the park, laying bricks inscribed with members’ names and planting flowers. Five years ago they mounted two flagpoles — one displayed the American flag, and the other exhibits the Polish flag.

Kacprzak arrived for her normal day at the club at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning and found the pole felled. Distraught, she quickly notified other club members.

“To see someone do that stings,” said the club’s secretary, Erica Manczuk Stocks. “Watching the video back, this person seemed to be very angry and deliberate. Needless to say, we were really upset.”

The incident was especially disheartening to Kacprzak, a 20-year member of the club who has spent much of her time their attempting to maintain what she says is an essential institution for the local Polish community.

“There were a lot of Polish immigrants that mortgaged their homes to build this place, Kacprzak said. “The history — I think that makes this more painful.”

The club, formed in 1924, is rich in history. In its earlier days, the building was host to a thriving Polish community in the area of Dorchester known as the Polish Triangle. The park is named after Casimir Pulaski, a Polish Revolutionary War general who is known as the father of the American cavalry. A statue of his likeness stands between the two flagpoles.

Advertisement

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a GoFundMe launched by club members had raised $1,600 to replace the flagpole. Stocks hopes to have the project completed by mid-October, when the club will host a celebration for Polish-American Heritage month.

“We’re still trying to really maintain the Polish American community — our culture, our heritage, our language, all these things that people really value,” said Stocks. “The club provides a space for people to do that.”





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.