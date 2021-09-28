Assistant water polo coach: ‘I figured his heart wasn’t in it to be there with the team’

Wilson’s father, John B. Wilson, is on trial for allegedly paying $220,000 to have him admitted as a fake athletic recruit, part of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

Casey Moon told jurors that in the fall of 2014 his boss, Jovan Vavic, then USC’s championship winning men’s water polo coach, asked him to submit a packet of information to the school’s athletics admissions subcommittee about Wilson, who was being proposed as a walk-on recruit.

An assistant water polo coach at the University of Southern California testified Tuesday that Johnny Wilson was touted as a “blazing fast” swimmer by a coach who flagged him as an athletic recruit, yet only showed up for one team practice once he was admitted to the school.

“This kid would be the fastest player on our team,” Vavic wrote in a February 2014 e-mail, claiming that Wilson could swim 50 yards in 20 seconds — two seconds faster than the team’s fastest players. “He is a legid [sic] walk on who could end up playing for us very soon.”

Moon said he didn’t know if Wilson’s swim times were accurate, but based on his glowing resume, Vavic succeeded in having him admitted as an athletic recruit. Wilson was listed on the team’s 2014 roster and his photo, along with a brief biography, appeared in a school media guide. But Moon said he never played in a game and came to practice only once.

“I don’t remember him at all being at practice,” Moon told jurors in US District Court in Boston during the third week of testimony. “Only on the first day and after the first day, I’ve never seen him again.”

Assistant US Attorney Stephen Frank asked Moon whether he questioned anyone about Wilson’s failure to show up. He said he did not.

“I figured his heart wasn’t in it to be there with the team,” said Moon, adding that he later heard from other players that Wilson had quit.

John B. Wilson, 62, of Lynnfield, founder of Hyannis Port Capital, a real estate investment firm, and Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, of Las Vegas, a former Wynn Resorts executive, are accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to William “Rick” Singer, a California college admissions consultant who orchestrated a scheme to have their children admitted to top colleges as fake athletic recruits.

Lawyers for the two men have said they were duped by Singer and believed they were making legitimate donations to the schools. Prosecutors say the payments were funneled to corrupt coaches and administrators through a bogus charity Singer created.

Wilson is also accused of paying $1.5 million in 2018 to have his twin daughters admitted to Harvard and Stanford as fake sailing recruits. Vavic has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial, while Stanford’s former sailing coach, John Vandemoer, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Singer in exchange for donations to the sailing program.

Singer was already cooperating with the FBI when, as part of a ruse, he told Wilson he had secured his daughter admission to Harvard through a fictitious “senior women’s administrator.”

Abdelaziz is charged with paying Singer $300,000 to help his daughter, Sabrina, get accepted to the University of Southern California as a basketball player even though she had failed to make her high school varsity team.

During cross-examination Tuesday, Wilson’s attorney, Michael Kendall, challenged Moon’s contention that Wilson’s son didn’t practice with the team. He presented several photos, including one of Johnny Wilson posing with other freshmen players in their team Speedos and another of father and son attending an NCAA men’s water polo tournament. He also showed a document that indicated Johnny Wilson was among the team members who volunteered at a golf fund-raiser.

Moon acknowledged that about 13 freshmen who joined the team in 2014 were referred to as “redshirts,” a term used to describe players who practice every day but don’t compete in games. But USC recruited only the most talented high school players and redshirts aggressively work to improve while vying for playing time, he said.

Kendall also showed Moon an e-mail Johnny Wilson wrote to Vavic in January 2015, saying he was quitting the team because “this was a much bigger commitment than I had planned on making and despite my best efforts, my grades reflected my inability to balance my academic and athletic life.”

Johnny Wilson said he had suffered three concussions and was worried about the impact the sport was having on his health.

Kendall pressed Moon on whether he knew that Wilson had a concussion during the season. Moon said he was unaware.

“I have no recollection of Johnny Wilson and his concussion,” Moon said. “If he was at practice and something happened then I would have seen it, but he was never at practice.”

Fifty-seven people, including parents, coaches, and administrators have been charged in the Varsity Blues case since March 2019. Forty-six have pleaded guilty and one parent was pardoned by former president Donald Trump. Singer, who began cooperating with the FBI after he was confronted about the scheme, has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice. He is awaiting sentencing.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.