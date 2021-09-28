Biden nominates Zachary A. Cunha as R.I.’s top federal prosecutor

The U.S. attorney’s office represents the federal government in criminal and civil cases in Rhode Island, prosecuting federal crimes and litigating civil cases in which the United States is a party. U.S. attorney’s offices are part of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Cunha, now an assistant U.S. attorney in the office covering Rhode Island, was recommended by U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate for the four-year term, he would take over from Richard Myrus, a career prosecutor who’s serving in an acting role.

PROVIDENCE — President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Zachary A. Cunha, a Brown University graduate, as the top federal law enforcement official for Rhode Island.

Cunha is now the chief of the office’s civil division, a role he’s held since 2018. He joined the office in 2014 after serving as a prosecutor in New York and Massachusetts. He also served as an assistant corporation counsel for the city of New York.

Cunha was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and grew up on Long Island, New York. He graduated from Brown University in 1998 and got his law degree from the George Washington University Law School in 2001.

Chip Unruh, a spokesman for Reed, said the timeline for Cunha’s confirmation vote is unclear. The legislative calendar is jam-packed right now with things like the debt ceiling and keeping the government funded. But Reed’s office expects bipartisan support and for Cunha to be confirmed, Unruh said.

The last confirmed prosecutor was Aaron Weisman. Weisman was nominated by then-President Trump and supported by Reed and Whitehouse. Weisman resigned in February, a month into Biden’s first term.

