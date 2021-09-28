Boat mystery: 16-foot vessel found in Buzzards Bay, so whose is it?

The Coast Guard confirmed the puzzling discovery via Twitter on Sunday.

The US Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help in piecing together information about an abandoned sailboat found in Buzzards Bay, officials said.

Coast Guard seeking information on this abandoned vessel found in Buzzards Bay.

“The Coast Guard is seeking information on the owner of this 16ft sailing vessel found in the vicinity of Mishaum Point in Buzzards Bay,” the guard tweeted. “Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sector Southeastern New England at (508) 457-3211.”

Coast Guard officials also included a photo of the vessel.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

