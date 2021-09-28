Boston City Council race this week: District 7 recount confirms Roy Owens advances to general election, Ayanna Pressley rolls out council endorsements

A hand recount at City Hall on Saturday confirmed perennial candidate Roy Owens Sr.’s second-place finish in the District 7 race, guaranteeing his spot on the November ballot.

The third-place finisher, Angelina “Angie” Camacho, a community organizer and public health leader, requested the recount, which found that she finished 37 votes behind Owens, rather than 28, as elections officials initially reported.

Tania Fernandes Anderson, executive director of Bowdoin Geneva Main Streets and first-place finisher in the district race, also gained more votes in the recount, receiving 2,038 votes instead of the 2,014 previously reported by the Election Office. She finished well ahead of Owens and Camacho, who received 1,300 and 1,263 votes, respectively.

District 7, which includes parts of Roxbury, the South End, and Fenway, was vacated by Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who stepped aside to run for mayor.

Ayanna Pressley rolls out City Hall endorsements

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, the first woman of color elected to the Boston City Council in 2009, announced endorsements Monday for the at-large and District 6 council races.

The congresswoman, whose district includes parts of Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, and Milton, endorsed four at-large candidates; incumbent Julia Mejia; lawyer Ruthzee Louijeune; social worker Carla Monteiro; and David Halbert, who worked on the staff of former governor Deval Patrick. In the District 6 race, she endorsed community organizer Kendra Hicks.

David Halbert quarantining after daughter tests positive for COVID-19

Halbert, the at-large candidate, is quarantining for at least 10 days after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday night.

“As a father, my first concern is her health and well-being, and that of our family,” Halbert said in a campaign announcement posted on Twitter. “Thankfully so far she is asymptomatic and doing well ... please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

Halbert said in an interview Tuesday that his wife and youngest daughter tested negative for the virus; he’s still waiting for his results. He said he is trying to stay engaged with voters on social media during the isolation period.

“The campaign is moving along,” Halbert said. “We’re looking for innovative ways in which we can stay connected.”





