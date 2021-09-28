Cambridge police release video showing moments before rideshare driver stabbed in apparent road rage incident

Newly released dash cam video shows the moments before a 34-year-old rideshare driver was stabbed in the side of the stomach in an apparent road rage incident Saturday night in Cambridge.
The suspect, who police have not identified, is still at large and the victim remains in the hospital after undergoing surgery for his injuries, according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge police
Footage from the victim’s dash cam shows the suspect — described by police as skinny, wearing a black T-shirt, a white undershirt, light-colored jeans, and a multicolored durag and having multiple tattoos on his left arm — walking up to the victim’s driver-side door while he is stopped at the intersection of CambridgeSide Place and First Street. The victim quickly jumps out of his car to confront the suspect.
Advertisement
Update: New video shows the suspect in Saturday night's stabbing walk up to and confront the victim; and later drive away in a blue PT Cruiser. Have any information on the suspect or vehicle's whereabouts? Please call CPD at 617-349-3300. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/b6wQh8SfQF— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 28, 2021
The video does not depict the altercation, but Warnick said that in the ensuing moments the suspect spit in the victim’s face and began to fight him before pulling out a knife and stabbing him in the right side of the stomach.
The victim, who Warnick said works for a rideshare app, managed to get back into his car and call the police. He was conscious and alert when first responders arrived to take him to the hospital. Police said they responded at around 7:30 p.m. to the Best Buy on CambridgeSide Place.
Dash-cam footage from another car in the area shows the suspect driving his blue PT Cruiser, which has a sunroof and unknown license plates, up behind a vehicle that is stopped at an intersection before pulling around the car and running a red light.
Warnick said a woman was in the suspect’s car when he stabbed the victim.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.