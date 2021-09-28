Cambridge police release video showing moments before rideshare driver stabbed in apparent road rage incident

Newly released dash cam video shows the moments before a 34-year-old rideshare driver was stabbed in the side of the stomach in an apparent road rage incident Saturday night in Cambridge.

The suspect, who police have not identified, is still at large and the victim remains in the hospital after undergoing surgery for his injuries, according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge police

Footage from the victim’s dash cam shows the suspect — described by police as skinny, wearing a black T-shirt, a white undershirt, light-colored jeans, and a multicolored durag and having multiple tattoos on his left arm — walking up to the victim’s driver-side door while he is stopped at the intersection of CambridgeSide Place and First Street. The victim quickly jumps out of his car to confront the suspect.