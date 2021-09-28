Canton woman, 31, identified as homicide victim in Dorchester double shooting

Tayne Perkins, 31, and an unidentified man were found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds by officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at 240 Westview St. at about 9 p.m. , Boston police said in a statement.

A Canton woman who was fatally shot in Dorchester on Saturday night has been identified by police.

Police said both victims were taken to a local hospital, where Perkins later succumbed to her injuries. As of Monday the male victim, whose name has not been released, remained in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this double-shooting is asked to contact Boston Police Department homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to submit information anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

