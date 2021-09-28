Climate activists position pink sailboat outside Governor Baker’s Swampscott home

Climate control activists have tied themselves to a pink sailboat they have parked in front of Governor Baker’s Swampscott home, triggering a significant response from State Police who are in charge of Baker’s personal protection.
The group, calling itself Extinction Rebellion NH and Extinction Rebellion Boston, were carrying a live feed from the scene on their Facebook and Twitter accounts Tuesday morning.
State police troopers and vehicles are on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
