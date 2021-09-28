fb-pixel Skip to main content

Climate activists position pink sailboat outside Governor Baker’s Swampscott home

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated September 28, 2021, 24 minutes ago
Climate control activists of the group Extinction Rebellion tied themselves to a pink sailboat they parked in front of Governor Charlie Baker’s Swampscott home.
Climate control activists have tied themselves to a pink sailboat they have parked in front of Governor Baker’s Swampscott home, triggering a significant response from State Police who are in charge of Baker’s personal protection.

The group, calling itself Extinction Rebellion NH and Extinction Rebellion Boston, were carrying a live feed from the scene on their Facebook and Twitter accounts Tuesday morning.

State police troopers and vehicles are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

