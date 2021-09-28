Five Mass. schools recognized with ‘Blue Ribbon’ award

Five Massachusetts schools received a national award from the US Department of Education, according to a statement from the agency.
John D. Hardy Elementary School in Wellesley, Weston Middle School, Josiah Haynes Elementary School in Sudbury, Winship Elementary School in Brighton, and Northfield Elementary School were among those named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 by US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
The Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content, the statement said.
“In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children,” Cardona said in the statement. “Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
This year, the honorees in Weston, Brighton, and Northfield were recognized as exemplary achievement gap-closing schools, according to the statement. Honorees in Wellesley and Sudbury were recognized as exemplary high-performing schools.
The statement said 325 schools across the country were honored with this year’s award, which has been given out for nearly four decades.
