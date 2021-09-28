Five Mass. schools recognized with ‘Blue Ribbon’ award

Five Massachusetts schools received a national award from the US Department of Education, according to a statement from the agency.

John D. Hardy Elementary School in Wellesley, Weston Middle School, Josiah Haynes Elementary School in Sudbury, Winship Elementary School in Brighton, and Northfield Elementary School were among those named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 by US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content, the statement said.