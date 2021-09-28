Inspired by ‘Sock Lady,’ Stoughton sets up donation fund

“I looked up at the sky and said, ‘God, don’t let this happen again: What can I do to rectify this situation?’” Berkowitz said in a recent interview. “I said I’m going to start collecting brand new socks for men, women, and children.”

Known locally and affectionately as the Sock Lady, Berkowitz, 96, has been collecting hundreds of new socks in a bin at the Stoughton Council on Aging to distribute to anyone who needs the footwear. She started her mission about 15 years ago after seeing a sockless, cold child at the local post office, she said.

There’s a new way to make sure everyone in Stoughton has warm feet this winter — courtesy of the new town-run Gladys Berkowitz Sock Donation Fund. Donated money will go directly to buy socks for local people in need, according to the town webpage.

When the pandemic hit, though, it became too difficult to drop off actual socks, and people asked if they could donate money instead, Berkowitz said.

“I said, ‘I can’t collect money.’ But the town manager got in touch and said how about the town sets up a fund,” Berkowitz said.

Town Manager Robin Grimm announced the fund on the town’s Facebook page on Sept. 7, saying the money would be used to buy and distribute socks to families. The town will work with Stoughton schools, religious organizations, and shelters to identify those in need, Grimm said.

“Mrs. Berkowitz is a well-known and loved member of our community who is committed to working every day toward bettering the lives of those who struggle,” Grimm said. “In her mid-90s, she has not let age, health, nor pandemic dampen her resolve.”

Grimm said Mrs. Berkowitz came to Town Hall to make the first official donation to the fund ― in memory of her husband who passed away 36 years ago ― and the local response since has been strong.

Donations should be made payable to the Town of Stoughton ― with a note that they are for the Gladys Berkowitz Sock Donation Fund ― and delivered to the third floor of Town Hall, or mailed to Stoughton Town Hall, 10 Pearl St., Stoughton 02072, attention Town Manager’s Office.

