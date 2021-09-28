It’s a big day for Senator Reed and Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington, D.C.

Happy Tuesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t take a full week of “Tom Brady returns to New England” coverage. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission.

200.1 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 712,737 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 726 (since Friday)

Test-positive rate: 1.8 percent

Currently hospitalized: 134

Total deaths: 2,832

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

Who would have thought when Jack Reed was babysitting Gina Raimondo during the summer in Narragansett that one day the two would take center stage in Washington, D.C. for a massive hearing on Afghanistan and a major discussion on the American economy?

But here we are.

As chair of the US Senate Armed Services Committee, Reed will lead a hearing at 9:30 a.m. on the Biden administration’s sloppy military withdrawal from Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations.

Witnesses will include Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Miley, and General Kenneth McKenzie , the commander of the United States Central Command.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been questioning how the Taliban managed to quickly take over Afghanistan after the US spent billions of dollars over two decades attempting to help the country.

And that’s not all. You can expect committee members to grill Miley, who has been in the headlines ever since Bob Woodward and Robert Costa revealed that he was so concerned about former president Donald Trump that he reached out to a top general in China to reassure military leaders that the US wasn’t going to attack the country.

Then there’s Raimondo.

The former Rhode Island governor and current US commerce secretary has been among President Joe Biden’s most valued cabinet members, and today she’s going to make the case for increasing America’s global competitiveness during a speech at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

It’s not quite as high profile as Reed’s hearing, but Raimondo is tasked with winning support from the business community for the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package that is being pushed by Biden.

Raimondo and the administration were successful in getting the Chamber of Commerce to support the smaller bipartisan infrastructure deal, but Axios reports that the chamber has been running ads in congressional districts represented by moderate Democrats urging them to oppose the larger package.

It’s worth noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now signaling that she’ll put the smaller, $1 trillion infrastructure package up for a vote this week, setting up a clash with progressives who want the reconciliation bill to pass.

Raimondo’s speech is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: You might want to learn Providence Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune’s name. She has as good of a chance as anyone to be the next mayor. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick has a deep dive on the progressive civil war taking place in Rhode Island right now. Read more.

⚓ The state is asking health care providers to file online complaints if they know of any unvaccinated providers in violation of the mandated Oct. 1 deadline. Read more.

⚓ Coventry school officials announced the high school will hold remote classes through Tuesday and shift to an early release schedule Thursday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Read more.Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ A federal judge has ordered former Fall River mayor Jasiel F. Correia II to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution to investors in a smartphone app he helped create while in college, court documents show. Read more.

⚓ Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is abruptly retiring, and Larry Edelman writes that it’s a loss for all of New England. Read more.

⚓ Columnist Kevin Cullen writes that 2021 has been the year of the jerk. Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Warwick City Council is expected to vote on a new police union contract at its 5 p.m. meeting.

⚓ The Providence City Plan Commission meets at 4:45 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ At 10 a.m., Governor Dan McKee is holding a ceremonial bill signing for legislation that reduces possession of some controlled substances from a felony to a misdemeanor.

My previous column

This is the one key question that newly announced candidate for governor Matt Brown has to answer.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza about his decision to not run for governor.Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading.

Dan McGowan