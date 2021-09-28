Judge orders former Fall River mayor Jasiel F. Correia II to pay back more than $310,000 in restitution to investors in smartphone app

Correia, 29, was sentenced to six years in federal prison last week on a slate of convictions, including extortion of marijuana companies seeking to open dispensaries in the city and defrauding investors who helped fund his SnoOwl app.

Judge Douglas P. Woodlock also dismissed two counts of filing false tax returns, bringing the total number of counts dismissed against Correia to 10, according to the documents. He was convicted on 11 counts.

A federal judge has ordered former Fall River mayor Jasiel F. Correia II to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution to investors in a smartphone app he helped create while in college, court documents show.

Advertisement

On Monday, Woodlock ordered Correia to pay back five investors in the app for a total of $310,240, according to the documents.

At Correia’s sentencing last week, Woodlock denounced the former mayor’s actions while in office as “old-style” corruption and likened his greed to that of notorious Boston mayor James Michael Curley, who served time in prison in the 1940s for mail fraud before he was pardoned by President Harry Truman.

During Correia’s trial, jurors heard evidence that he used the money he stole from investors and extorted from businessmen to fund a lavish lifestyle while serving in the mayor’s office, including extensive travel and frequent stays at expensive hotels. Prosecutors said Correia also spent the money on big purchases, including Rolex watches paid for in cash, down payments on Mercedes, $700 high heels for his girlfriend, and $300 bottles of cologne for himself.

Correia, who has been free on bail, was ordered to surrender himself on Dec. 3 to begin serving his sentence, according to court documents.

Shelley Murphy of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.