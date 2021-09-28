Man accused of N.H. break-in, attempted sexual assault in bedroom

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Dover, N.H., are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment and trying to sexually assault her in her bedroom.

Police said in a news release that the woman woke up around 1 a.m. on Monday and found a man she didn't know in her room. She said he then climbed into her bed, and that he attempted to sexually assault her. He left the apartment when she told him to do so.