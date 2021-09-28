Man arrested after allegedly breaking into BPL branch in Jamaica Plain

A 30-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly broke into the Boston Public Library branch in Jamaica Plain, police said.
Justin Caterson, of Jamaica Plain, was found on the first floor of the library after police responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to a radio call for an alarm there, Boston police wrote in a statement. When officers arrived, they found the rear side door of the library ajar.
Caterson was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building or a ship, intent to commit a felony. He was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court and released on personal recognizance, according to state court records.
A prior arrest for breaking and entering in the daytime was dismissed in court, records show.
