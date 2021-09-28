Melrose teen leads 16th annual Breast Friends Walk in Marblehead

Area residents can help in the fight against breast cancer through an event that is being organized by a local teen.

The annual Breast Friends Walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at 9:30 a.m. at Marblehead’s Devereux Beach. Now in its 16th year, the walk raises money to help patients receive breast cancer preventative services at MGH Chelsea Health Care Center.

This year’s walk is being organized by Melrose High School sophomore Emily Lucien, whose family has been personally affected: Lucien’s mother died of breast cancer in 2018, and an aunt and a grandmother of hers previously battled the disease.