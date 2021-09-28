Middleborough utility extends hydropower contract

The Middleborough Gas and Electric Department has extended its contract for electricity produced by FirstLight Power of Burlington from hydropower for an additional 10 years, to 2040.
The municipal utility serves about 16,500 customers in Middleborough and Lakeville.
The utility’s power portfolio is currently more than 60 percent carbon-free, according to general manager Jackie Crowley. The new contract for hydropower will help make it possible to reach a goal of becoming completely carbon-free by 2050, she said, and keep local electric rates reasonable.
The agreement will account for approximately 910,000 megawatt-hours — equivalent to more than 12 percent of Middleborough Gas and Electric’s purchases for residential, commercial, and industrial customers through 2040, according to a Sept. 22 news release.
FirstLight Power owns and operates hydroelectric power stations in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut.
“Long-term commitments such as this contract extension are critical in the fight against climate change, and they bolster FirstLight’s ability to meet our mission to decarbonize the regional electric grid,” said FirstLight CEO Alicia Barton.
