Music center is building a new home in Groton

Indian Hill Music will soon have a new building — and a new name.

The nonprofit, which operates a music education and performance center in Littleton, is constructing a new 126,000-square-foot building in Groton to serve as its new home. The organization announced that when it relocates to the new space in fall 2022, it will be known as the Groton Hill Music Center.

Founded by a group of Groton musicians and music lovers in 1985, the organization has operated out of a converted farmstand and barn for about 20 years. The new facility will house a 1,000-seat concert hall, a 300-seat performance hall, rehearsal and teaching spaces, and state-of-the-art acoustics.