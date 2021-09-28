Northeastern University crew coaches save driver whose car plunged into the Charles River

Rapier is the assistant coach and Sims is a volunteer coachfor the Northeastern University men’s crew team, which usually holds practices in the evening because students are often at work during the day.

“It’s definitely the first time, and hopefully the last,’' said Rapier.

Between them, Trevor Rapier and Beatrice Sims have spent 17 years skimming across the Charles River in racing shells or coaches’ launches - but neither has ever spent a night on the water like they did Monday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Rapier and Sims were on a 20-foot coaches’ launch overseeing three four-man shells with coxswains as they swept past the Weeks Footbridge, they said Tuesday in separate telephone interviews.

At that time, they both saw a car careen off Memorial Drive and bounce over the shore line without any visible effort by the driver to slow, stop, or change direction. The vehicle then sliced into the water, propelled by its momentum some 30 to 40 feet from the shore.

“We saw the car jump the curb and go straight into the water,” Sims said. “Trevor was driving the launch and he started maneuvering us towards the car, and I called 911.”

The coaches both said they thought at first that the car’s occupants would be relatively safe since it appeared to be resting on the river bottom.

“At first, we thought that the car was resting on the bottom because it was sort of nose-down, and it didn’t look like he was sinking very much,” Sims said. “But then when the guy inside started rolling down his window, it started sinking a lot faster.”

Rapier said he started maneuvering the boat toward the car and they threw two life preservers toward the car, but one got seized by the wind, and the driver did not react when the second bounced off him.

By then, he added, he had brought the boat near the car, and Sims was reaching out to the man, who was struggling to climb out as water began to fill his vehicle.

“We were both in the launch and while I was sort of operating [the boat] close to him, she was able to help him climb on top of our boat,” Rapier said. “Right after he climbed on, the car totally sank.”

Sims added: “He grabbed my arm and I was able to sort of pull his upper body over and then he was able to help us sort of pull him onto the front.”

Both coaches said the man seemed disoriented and asked an odd question of them. “The first thing he did was ask us what had happened,” Sims said. Rapier said he also asked for a towel.

Sims said from the moment they spotted the man trying to escape from the car, they kept asking him if anyone else was inside.

“We could see that there was nobody in the [front] passenger seat, but we couldn’t tell if there was anybody in the back seat...the back seat was underwater pretty quickly,” Sims said. “And so he told us a couple times that he was the only one in the car.”

Now certain only one person was in the car, the coaches drove the boat to shore and handed the driver off to police, who had already gathered there.

According to State Police, the operator was a 23-year-old Rhode Island man who told them he “blacked out” behind the wheel shortly before the crash, which took place around 7:39 p.m. near Memorial Drive and Flagg Street.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mount Auburn Hospital for treatment, State Police said. He was driving a Toyota RAV4 that was later towed out of the river. Sims said she was told the water was about 12 feet deep where the car sank.

Rapier and Sims said after they saw the driver had been put into an ambulance, they returned to the task at hand: coaching the crew team.

Sims credited her years of coaching with helping her deal with the unexpected. In crew, she said, one never knows if the thin racing shell will be pierced, or rough water will swamp a crew.

“There was certainly a lot of adrenaline,’' said Sims who rowed at Brown University and has coached at the Riverside Boat Club and Community Rowers. “Both of us knew that we had to act, and we had to act fast.”





