NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed 2 Boston doctors in Conn.

One witness reported that “the airplane was ‘going slower’ than they had seen during previous takeoffs,” the report said.

The report said there were signs that something was going wrong as the plane took off on the morning of Sept. 2 from an airport in Plainville, Conn. The plane crashed shortly afterward into a manufacturing building in neighboring Farmington just north of the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report on a small plane crash in Farmington, Conn., earlier this month that killed two pilots and their two passengers, who were young doctors from Boston with a toddler son.

“When the airplane was about 2/3 down the runway, one witness noted a puff of blue colored smoke from the back side of the airplane,” the report continued. “The other witness stated that the nose landing gear was still on the ground as the airplane passed a taxiway intersection near the mid-point of the runway and he said to a friend with him that something was wrong.”

A third witness, who was beyond the end of the runway, “noted the airplane departed the runway in a level attitude. After clearing the runway, the airplane’s nose pitched up, but the airplane was not climbing.”

“The airplane then impacted a powerline pole, which caused a small explosion near the right engine followed by a shower of softball-size sparks,” the report said. “After hitting the pole, the noise of the engine went from normal sounding to a much more grinding, metallic sound. The airplane then began to oscillate about its pitch and roll axis before the witness lost sight of it behind trees.”

Dr. Courtney Haviland, 33, and Dr. William Shrauner, 32, were killed in the crash. Haviland had been a fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital, while Shrauner was a fellow at Boston Medical Center. Pilots William O’Leary, 55, of Bristol, Connecticut., and Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury, Connecticut were also killed.

The crash also injured four people on the ground, one of them seriously, the NTSB report said.

The crash happened at 9:51 a.m. on Sept. 2 shortly after takeoff from Robertson Field Airport in Plainville. The plane was headed to Manteo, North Carolina.

The preliminary report did not make a determination on what the cause of the crash was.





