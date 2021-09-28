Online map leads to Reading’s artbox murals

Reading residents can now take a self-guided tour of some of the town’s public art works.

The town recently created an online map showing the location of seven artbox murals — paintings created by local artists on downtown utility boxes during the summer of 2020.

The artists — Catherine Johnson, Kim Garrity Matthews, Megan Coram, Ruth Clark, Matt Baynes, Ethan Bennett, and Steve Greco — were commissioned by the town’s Planning and Economic Development Division to encourage foot traffic in the downtown and celebrate community pride. The initiative is part of Reading’s ongoing effort to promote public art.