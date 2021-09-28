Red Line train derails at Broadway station; Shuttle buses in use between Park Street and JFK/UMass

An MBTA train derailed at Broadway station in South Boston around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, T officials said. It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.
The T is now using shuttle buses between Park Street in downtown Boston and the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester.
Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between JFK/UMass and Park Street due to a derailment at Broadway. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched.— MBTA (@MBTA) September 28, 2021
Around 10 a.m., the T first reported the Broadway station incident as a mechanical problem.
Red Line: Delays of up to 20 minutes due to a train with a mechanical problem at Broadway. Trains may be asked to stand by at stations.— MBTA (@MBTA) September 28, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated.
