Red Line train derails at Broadway station; Shuttle buses in use between Park Street and JFK/UMass

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated September 28, 2021, 28 minutes ago
An MBTA train derailed at Broadway station in South Boston around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, T officials said. It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

The T is now using shuttle buses between Park Street in downtown Boston and the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester.

An MBTA train derailed at the MBTA’s Broadway station in South Boston around 10:15 a.m.@ebjacino/Twitter

Around 10 a.m., the T first reported the Broadway station incident as a mechanical problem.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

