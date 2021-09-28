Roger Williams University brings on official EPA estuary as official partner

The NBEP was designed to protect and improve Narragansett Bay, Little Narragansett Bay, and the Rhode Island Coastal Ponds, their watersheds, coastal wildlife habitat, economic opportunities, and recreational assets that stretch across Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Narragansett Bay was one of the first estuaries in the US to be approved under the National Estuary Program back in 1987, according to EPA Acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro.

The estuary’s steering committee selected Roger Williams to serve as the host institution for the program, which is one of 28 in the US that are part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Estuaries Program.

BRISTOL, R.I. — Roger Williams University has been named the new home of the Narragansett Bay Estuary Program.

Some of the NBEP’s most recent work includes creating a long-term plan to improve the Blackstone River, a stormwater master plan for Mt. Hope High School in Bristol, and documenting the consequences of environmental justice across the region.

The university has been a member of NBEP’s advisory committee, but the estuary program will now reside at the university as of Oct. 1. The move is said to significantly expand collaboration between the two institutions and leverage NBEP scientists, faculty and students to develop solutions to problems people and coastal ecosystems in the region are facing.

The university was chosen after an “exhaustive selection process” that stretched over six months, which involved the EPA and NBEP steering committee. The EPA’s National Estuary Program will provide the university with annual grant funding to administer the program.

According to Jill Rodrigues, the university’s spokeswoman, Roger Williams will receive an initial $1.7 million from the EPA and the Southeast New England Program (SNEP). For each year after, there will be an approval process for how much funding the university will receive. But on average, each of the 28 programs that are part of the EPA’s National Estuaries Program receive about $700,000 annually.

Roger Williams president Ioannis Miaoulis said the partnership will help Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts “lead the way in the blue economy.” And it comes at a time when the university is looking to dig into the blue economy as part of its strategic planning.

According to the university’s academic planning, it will play a critical role in academic innovation, policy advocacy, K-12 ocean and climate literacy, and serve as a pipeline for these interest areas in Rhode Island, starting with this academic year.

Roger Williams will also look to collaborate its programs with NBEP, said Rodrigues, including its state-of-the-art marine science Wet Lab and at Roger Williams School of Law, which has been nationally recognized for marine and coastal law through the work of its Marine Affairs Institute and partnership with the Rhode Island Sea Grant.

“Both RWU and the estuary program are forward-looking,” said Mike Gerel, director of NBEP. “I view NBEP as a small organization that seeks to deliver big impact, and our partnership with [Roger Williams] can help us achieve that ambitious vision.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.