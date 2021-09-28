fb-pixel Skip to main content

Shuttle bus use on Red Line extended through end of service

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated September 28, 2021, 25 minutes ago
Shuttle buses were used to transport passengers after a Red Line train derailed in South Boston Tuesday morning.
Shuttle buses were used to transport passengers after a Red Line train derailed in South Boston Tuesday morning.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The MBTA planned to continue using shuttle buses to replace service on the Red Line between Park Street and JFK/UMass through the end of service Tuesday after a train derailed at the Broadway station in South Boston, officials said.

Six stations continue to be affected by the shift — Park Street, Downtown Crossing, South Station, Broadway, Andrew, and JFK/UMass. Officials said the decision was made to allow for “personnel work to re-rail the train and make repairs at Broadway.”

Also on Tuesday night, a “shuttle train” was in use between JFK/UMass and Ashmont — one train that would go back and forth along the route through the end of service, the MBTA wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

The derailment took place around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Globe reported.


Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

Boston Globe video