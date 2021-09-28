Three Rise of the Moors defendants plead not guilty to weapons charges

Not guilty pleas were entered for all three men arraigned Tuesday. Officials identified them as Aaron Lamont Johnson, a.k.a. Tarrif Sharif Bey, 29, of Detroit; Steven Perez, 31, a.k.a. Lucha El Por Libertad, of Bronx, N.Y.; and Aaron J. Jimenez, 27, a.k.a. Aban El Curraugh, also of the Bronx.

As they have in prior hearings, the men arraigned Tuesday repeatedly interrupted the proceedings by challenging the court’s jurisdiction over them and asserting they were being misidentified by name, punctuating their pleas with shouts of “treason” and “objection for the record,” among other rhetorical flourishes.

Three members of the Rise of the Moors group appeared in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn Tuesday for arraignment on a slew of weapons charges stemming from their July 3 armed standoff with State Police on Interstate 95 in Wakefield.

Perez, Jimenez, and Johnson are three of the 11 men arrested during the hours long standoff. Additional defendants will be arraigned in Superior Court at a later date.

All the defendants have been held without bail since their prior arraignments in district court. They were indicted earlier this month by a grand jury, moving the case to Superior Court.

Following the arraignments of the three defendants Tuesday, prosecutors began playing video clips from the standoff taken from a trooper’s body camera as well as separate footage that captured the group’s self-identified leader, Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer, a.k.a. Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey.

The men face a number of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, use of body armor in the commission of a crime, possession of a high capacity magazine, improper storage of firearms in a vehicle, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

In the clips, many of which were viewed previously in district court, responding troopers can be seen talking to Latimer and his associates, who are clad in military-style gear and carrying weapons.

Latimer at one point refuses a trooper’s request to have him and his men put down their guns, insisting their right to bear arms is protected under the 2nd Amendment. The troopers respond that they understand but need to look into the matter since no one’s produced a permit to carry.

“We don’t intend to be hostile,” Latimer says at one point in the footage played Tuesday. He also says that his group is not anti-government nor “Black identity extremists.”

The standoff began as a routine stop in the predawn hours of July 3, when a trooper spotted the men on the shoulder of Interstate 95 and pulled over to help. The encounter soon spiraled into an hours-long confrontation between nearly a dozen men armed with high-powered rifles and police.

The standoff, which ended peacefully, forced the shutdown the highway for several hours over the holiday weekend while nearby residents were told to shelter in their homes. All 11 men were arrested, and numerous firearms were seized.

The men say they were headed to private land in Maine for militia training at the time of the standoff. They say the courts lack jurisdiction to prosecute them and that they’re citizens of Morocco.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.