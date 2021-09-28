Troopers searching for attempted murder suspect in Charlton

He said the pursuit began shortly after 8 a.m. when authorities tried to arrest the man for “numerous warrants on charges that include assault and attempted murder,” but he fled into a wooded area.

State Police were searching Tuesday morning for an attempted murder suspect who fled arrest in Charlton, the agency said.

“The suspect is believed to have fled on foot into the woods near the Charlton Plaza on the Massachusetts Turnpike,” Procopio said. “Numerous Troopers established a perimeter and, along with MSP K9 Units, began a search for the suspect.”

About an hour later, Procopio said, a sport utility vehicle that fled the scene after the man had taken off on foot was located at a Walmart off Route 146 in Worcester, which is about 14 miles northeast of Charlton. Procopio said the female driver of the SUV was “detained” for further questioning.

“At approximately 10:15 a.m. the search in the woods near the plaza was terminated with the suspect not found,” Procopio said. “The investigation into the suspect’s whereabouts is ongoing. Please note we are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





