Two people injured in Waltham home invasion

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where the two victims were dropped off by a third party, police said in a statement.

One person was stabbed and another was shot at a home invasion in Waltham early Monday morning, police said in a statement.

Police determined the attack happened at a home on 54 Lake St. earlier that day after the victims said they woke up to an unknown group of people beating them, according to the statement.

One victim suffered stab wounds to their neck and head, while the other sustained a gun shot wound to the abdomen, police said. Both of their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Advertisement

The attack does not appear to be random and does not pose any safety threats to the public, Waltham police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.