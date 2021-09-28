Virginia man identified as Martha’s Vineyard drowning victim

The man who drowned after getting caught in a strong rip current while swimming in West Tisbury was identified Tuesday as Donald Reagan, 64, of Fairfax, VA, State Police said.
Reagan died at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital around 6 p.m. on Monday, about two hours after emergency crews responded to Quansoo Beach for a report of two struggling swimmers, according to State Police.
An investigation revealed that Reagan and a friend, identified as a 68-year-old Martha’s Vineyard man, were kayaking in Tisbury Great Pondwhen the two decided to go for a swim after “paddling for a while,” said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
Advertisement
A strong east rip current pulled them away from the shore and Reagan began struggling. His friend “tirelessly” attempted to hold on to Reagan, but the current separated them. Reagan’s friend was unable to reach him after they were separated, State Police said.
The man crawled to shore and was able to call 911.
Reagan’s body was recovered by the US Coast Guard at 4:53 p.m. Monday, and first responders performed CPR before he was taken to the hospital by helicopter, where he later died, State Police said.
The friend was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.