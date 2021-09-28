Virginia man identified as Martha’s Vineyard drowning victim

The man who drowned after getting caught in a strong rip current while swimming in West Tisbury was identified Tuesday as Donald Reagan, 64, of Fairfax, VA, State Police said.

Reagan died at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital around 6 p.m. on Monday, about two hours after emergency crews responded to Quansoo Beach for a report of two struggling swimmers, according to State Police.

An investigation revealed that Reagan and a friend, identified as a 68-year-old Martha’s Vineyard man, were kayaking in Tisbury Great Pondwhen the two decided to go for a swim after “paddling for a while,” said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.