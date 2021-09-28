Virtual forums scheduled for Newton mayoral candidates

Newton voters will have a chance to hear directly from the city’s two mayoral candidates during virtual forums scheduled for October.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and challenger Amy Mah Sangiolo will appear on the city’s municipal election ballot on Nov. 2. The two candidates were the top finishers in a Sept. 14 preliminary vote that narrowed what had been a three-way race for mayor.

Fuller, who was first elected mayor in 2017 after serving as an at-large city councilor from Ward 7, is seeking a second, four-year term in office. Sangiolo, a longtime at-large city councilor from Ward 4, declared her campaign for mayor in June.