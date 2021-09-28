Virtual forums scheduled for Newton mayoral candidates

Newton voters will have a chance to hear directly from the city’s two mayoral candidates during virtual forums scheduled for October.
Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and challenger Amy Mah Sangiolo will appear on the city’s municipal election ballot on Nov. 2. The two candidates were the top finishers in a Sept. 14 preliminary vote that narrowed what had been a three-way race for mayor.
Fuller, who was first elected mayor in 2017 after serving as an at-large city councilor from Ward 7, is seeking a second, four-year term in office. Sangiolo, a longtime at-large city councilor from Ward 4, declared her campaign for mayor in June.
The League of Women Voters Newton announced its virtual forum will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The session is free, but people must register in advance at bit.ly/LWVN_MAYORAL21.
The Charles River Regional Chamber will hold its mayoral forum on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 9 to 10 a.m., the organization said. The session will be moderated by Greg Reibman, the chamber’s president, and will cover issues of general interest, as well as matters related to businesses, nonprofits, and economic development.
Registration for the event is available at charlesriverchamber.com.
