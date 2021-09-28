Waltham City Council candidates invited to forums on the environment

A forum for at-large council candidates will take place Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m., followed by a forum for contested ward councilor seats on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. A session for candidates running unopposed on the ballot will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

The events will be held online at bit.ly/WalthamGreenForum , according to a statement from the organizers.

A series of “Green Possibilities Candidate Forums” for Waltham City Council candidates will be held in October ahead of the city’s upcoming municipal election on Nov. 2.

Viewers must register online to watch the forums, organizers said.

“Waltham’s future depends on long-term partnerships between political leaders, nonprofits, grassroots activists, businesses, and other community members to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our city,” the statement said.

The forums are organized by a coalition of groups including Mothers Out Front, the Waltham Land Trust, the Waltham Fields Community Farm, the Massachusetts Sierra Club, and Waltham Energy and Climate Action Now, the statement said.

The city’s Nov. 2 election will include City Council and School Committee candidates.

According to the city clerk’s office, the contested council races on the ballot include Ward 5 candidates Councilor Joseph P. LaCava and Chris Gamble; Ward 7 candidates Paul S. Katz and David Russo; and Ward 9 candidates Councilor Jonathan Paz and Juan Carlos Ascencio.

Seven candidates are running for the City Council’s six at-large seats, according to the clerk’s office: incumbents Paul J. Brasco, Randy LeBlanc, Kathleen B. McMenimen; Patrick J. O’Brien; Carlos A. Vidal; Thomas M. Stanley; and challenger Colleen M. Bradley-MacArthur.

Four candidates are also on the ballot for three spots on the Waltham School Committee — incumbents Elizabeth AlJammal and John A. Frassica II, plus challengers Renee A. Arena and Debra J. Coleman, according to the clerk’s office.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.