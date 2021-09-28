General Milley says key Trump officials knew of calls with Chinese counterpart

Milley defended contacts with his Chinese counterparts that have drawn recent scrutiny, saying he would ‘’welcome a thorough walk-through of all these events’' to prove that not only were such contacts routine, but they were blessed and directed by Trump’s senior advisers.

Milley said 11 people were present for the second call and that he later informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows of it.

WASHINGTON — General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate panel Tuesday that his first call to reassure his Chinese counterpart that then-President Donald Trump had no plans to attack China late in his administration was directed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

‘’The calls on 30 October and 8 January were coordinated before and after with [Defense] Secretary Esper and acting secretary [Christopher C.] Miller’s staffs and the interagency,’’ Milley said in prepared remarks, explaining why he spoke to General Li Zuocheng to assure him that the United States did not intend to attack China.

The calls were revealed in the book ‘’Peril’' by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and Post reporter Robert Costa.

‘’I know, I am certain, President Trump did not intend on attacking the Chinese, and it is my directed responsibility to convey presidential orders and intent,’’ he continued. ‘’My task at that time was to de-escalate.’’

Milley said that he briefed then-Secretary of State Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff Meadows about the Jan. 8 call shortly after it occurred, and acting defense secretary Miller at a meeting about it soon afterward. He acknowledged speaking to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well, in a conversation in which she asked about Trump’s ability to launch nuclear weapons. He said he explained to her that the president does not have the sole ability to do so, and that he was in the ‘’chain of communication’' of officials that the president would need to consult. He then reminded his staff of the nuclear protocols and procedures, he explained.

‘’At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority, or insert myself into the chain of command,’’ Milley said. ‘’But I am expected to give my advice and ensure that the president is fully informed.’’