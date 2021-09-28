Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids may not be available until November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer has submitted research to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children but the shots may not be available until November.

The company said Tuesday it provided health regulators with data from a recent study of its vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old. Officials had said previously they would file an application with the FDA to authorize use in the coming weeks, leading public health experts and parents to expect the doses to become available by late October.

But instead of Halloween, it may fall until closer to Thanksgiving, according to a person familiar with the process but not authorized to discuss it publicly. But it is possible that, depending on how quickly the FDA offers approval, the shots could become available earlier in November, the person said.