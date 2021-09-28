Disputatious Democrats may snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

“Here, sir,” he might say of the entire Congress, “the people’s elected officials preen and posture and prattle and paralogize and prevaricate — oh yes, and periodically pout as well.”

If Hamilton were to return in more than magical musical form , he’d have to revise and amend his remarks, as congresspeople like to say — and apply them more broadly.

Alexander Hamilton’s June 1788 explanation of the proposed US House of Representatives is justly celebrated for its succinct summary: “Here, sir, the people govern. Here they act by their immediate representatives. "

But do they — can they — produce? That’s the question this week and next — and it will tell us whether the Democrats are actually a governing party.

If the majority party can’t pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a significant part of their multitrillion-dollar social-supports package, it will mean they are unable to deliver on even the most popular aspects of their agenda. Why? Because of the split between the party’s various factions, who in some instances are almost as suspicious of each other as they are of their real ideological adversaries.

The intraparty impasse raises doubts about the leadership abilities of the president and the discipline of his party’s faction-riven congressional caucuses. Joe Biden simply hasn’t found a way to transform public support for many aspects of his agenda into an imperative for action. Ronald Reagan used to say, “When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat.” That’s an arrow Biden does not appear to have in his quiver.

Then there are the party’s principal congressional factions, the moderates and the progressives, who have been too self- and cause-consumed to find common purpose.

Start with the biggest problem: centrist Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who seems engaged in a ceaseless exercise of goal-post relocation. Always ready to talk in vague terms about what he doesn’t like, Manchin hasn’t outlined what he will support.

That has led to insults — imprecations, almost — from progressives. “We didn’t envision having Republicans in our party,” snarked far-left Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Not helpful. However, the House Rules Committee chairman, Jim McGovern, makes a very fair point.

“I think some of the so-called moderates in the Senate have to stop telling us what they are against and actually tell us what they are for,” McGovern said in an interview. “Are you for the child tax credit? Are you for affordable day care? Are you for dealing with the climate crisis? Let’s find our common ground.”

On Monday, Manchin sidestepped a question about his own bottom line, saying he was worried less about the amount than the prospect of changing America into an entitlement society.

Given the massive accumulation of wealth in the hands of the top 1 percent — and the tax cuts the Republican Party bestowed upon them in 2017 — Manchin might want to reconsider what part of the population risks the ills of entitlement. It’s also important to remember that the larger plan’s upper limit of $3.5 trillion in spending and tax credits would come over 10 years and is only slightly more than 1 percent of national income across that same period. Spending that additional increment to do things like reduce child poverty, provide affordable day care, and reduce health insurance premiums is not going to turn this nation into Venezuela.

That said, it’s not as though every aspect of the progressive package is sacrosanct. It’s hardly essential that a dental, vision, and hearing benefit be added to Medicare this year, as Budget Committee chairman Bernie Sanders wants. Indeed, from a political perspective, that might be a better election-year proposal.

Now, given their desire to be the party of the white working class, surely Republicans are ready to help with this effort, which will better the lot of blue-collar voters? Um, no. They are universally opposed to the Biden social-agenda package. Their true sympathies continue to lie with very high earners, whose taxes would go up to finance the Democratic plan.

In fact, Senate Republicans have announced they will even vote against raising the national debt limit to pay off already-incurred expenses. If that isn’t done, the nation would careen into default.

How do they justify their opposition to raising the limit to pay for those obligations? Well, by standing there like so many pie-faced Pinocchios and pretending that the vote is somehow to provide new funds to finance the Democrats’ social agenda, rather than to accommodate spending and tax cuts previous enacted, often with their approval.

If Hamilton were explaining the Senate Republican caucus, he could just keep it to this: Here, sir, partisan gamesmanship governs.

Under Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, it always has and always will.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.