The exceptionalism of immigrants

As a public educator in Massachusetts over the past 50 years teaching sociology and American history, both in high school and at a state university, I have had a number of conversations with students over the topic of American exceptionalism. I generally hear them out as they explain their interpretation of exceptionalism. I later remind them that during the various stages of mass migration to the United States, not everyone chose to come here. During the “great” potato famine in Ireland (1845-1852), only those who were desperate enough and could scrape together the fare and were aggressive and optimistic enough to take the chance came here.

Now we see thousands of Hatians trying to come to America across the Mexican border following a series of horrific events in Haiti. They came to Mexico hoping to cross the border in an attempt to improve their lives and save their families. They were Haitians who could scrape together the resources to go to Mexico and had the courage and optimism to take that risk. Instead of demonizing these people, wouldn’t it make more sense to process those seeking asylum and allow the people who have a strong case to stay and fill the job vacancies that we have all over the country? In my mind, we are exceptional not because we simply are Americans, but because the people who immigrated here were exceptional.