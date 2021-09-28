Local governments can raise the alarm on state safety failures

Re “At MBTA stations, tangled lines of bureaucracy may pose safety risk”(Page A1, Sept. 27): Elizabeth Koh reports about the web of bureaucratic obstacles hindering the maintenance — and hence the safety — of various public structures. It seems to me that the most obvious solution to this problem is never mentioned when these discussions, and these catastrophes, occur: local participation in the process. While state agencies are rightfully in charge of maintaining infrastructure, why are local cities and towns left out of the process of spotting problems? They are, after all, far more likely than any state agency to know when danger rears its head.

It seems to me that cities and towns should be responsible for reporting to the state when such situations arise. Indeed, the cities also can monitor progress and make some noise when the state fails to respond on a timely basis. In a nation that has spent over two centuries working out the allocation of responsibilities between federal and state governments, one would think it would not be a foreign concept to give cities and towns a defined role in state responsibilities that have local impact.