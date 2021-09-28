The State House needs a real vaccine mandate

This is a good first step. But requiring regular denizens of State House to get vaccinated doesn’t solve the problem that could arise once the building’s doors reopen to the public if scores of unvaccinated people are allowed to enter. Further, both the Senate and House policies remain incomplete, even as they pertain to legislators and staffers.

As the Legislature struggles with when and how to reopen the State House, both the House and Senate have now taken action to require their members and staff to be vaccinated — and to verify that — if they are to work inside the building.

Getting those policies right is important — and not just for the sake of State House workers and visitors. As debates over vaccine and mask mandates continue to rage, state government should be setting a good example.

Instead of addressing this matter piecemeal, legislative leaders should take the full and necessary step: In addition to their vaccine requirements for legislators and staff, stipulate that anyone who enters the State House once it reopens must provide either proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. As both branches have done with their policies for legislators and staff, exemptions should be allowed if an individual can’t be vaccinated due to medical reasons. Anyone who is not vaccinated should be required to wear masks everywhere in the building.

If would-be visitors to the State House simply can’t meet those requirements, then they should do their advocacy or other communication with their elected officials by telephone, e-mail, text, or in another noncontagious, way.

As it is, the two branches have moved only tentatively toward grappling with this matter. It’s currently unclear how their vaccine policies will be implemented and verified and how violations will be dealt with. Working groups are tasked with developing those details. The Senate policy seems to contemplate only limited work-from-home allowances for staffers who decline to get vaccinated, which means some would have to find other employment. The House policy clearly countenances broader opportunities for remote work. The Senate already has a mask mandate for the areas it controls. The House intends to require masks in all House-controlled areas but hasn’t yet spelled it out. The Senate policy goes into effect on Oct. 15; the House policy is expected to take effect on Nov. 1.

Part of the problem with reopening the still-shuttered center of state government has been that, on the House side, some Republican members have refused to say whether they are vaccinated or not. In their view, vaccinated State House occupants aren’t at any serious risk from unvaccinated people, and those who are immunocompromised or have other risk-elevating health issues can work from home.

In other words, in their view, the vaccinated and at-risk population should accommodate those who choose not to be vaccinated or refuse to reveal their vaccination status. And if we lived in a monarchy, where the divine right of royalty was the law of the land, and if Republicans representatives qualified as nobles, that stance might well make sense. But since we dwell in democracy, and state representatives are considered public servants, that position has it exactly backwards. Now that we have safe, FDA-approved vaccines that have been administered to more than 200 million Americans, the responsibility for taking extra action to protect public health should now rest with those who haven’t gotten vaccinated. If they refuse to do so or can’t for medical reasons, then they must be willing to suffer some inconvenience to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus inside the confines of the State House.

This is something that’s clearly within the prerogative of the Legislature. Although the Baker administration doesn’t support the idea of a State House vaccine mandate, it’s well established in state law that the authority to set policy about the operation of the State House rests with the Legislature.

Asked about a State House vaccination mandate, House Speaker Ron Mariano indicated through a spokeswoman that he is favorably disposed.

“Speaker Mariano conceptually supports the idea of a vaccine requirement, with the appropriate exemptions, for public entry to the State House,” said press secretary Ana Vivas, adding that the Speaker “has had initial discussions with the House Reopening Working Group, Senate President Spilka and Governor Baker on public requirements.”

Senate President Karen Spilka sidestepped, saying in a statement that she was proud of what the Senate had done so far and that that work “will serve as a starting point as we work with our counterparts in the building towards inviting the public back to the State House.”

If the pandemic were winding down rather than raging anew with the Delta variant, such a requirement wouldn’t be necessary. But given where we are, it’s time for policy makers to declare that if you want to enter the State House during the pandemic, you need to be a responsible citizen and get vaccinated.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.